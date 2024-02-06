Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the posts of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024, in two shifts — Paper I (from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM) and Paper II (from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5388 vacancies out of which 5190 vacancies are for the post of Junior Accountant and 198 vacancies are for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit card 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab Now click on the Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant 2023 tab On the candidate portal, click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Select the examination, key in your details, and login Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.