The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the advanced exam city intimation slip for direct recruitment for the post of Constable (Civil Police) - 2023. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 17 and 18 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card will be made available to download from February 13, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam.

Steps to download UP Police Constable exam city slip

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the exam city slip link for the post of Constable (Civil Police) - 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Constable exam city slip.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an OMR based exam following which the candidates will be subjected to a Document Verification, Physical Standard Test and a physical interview (if required).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.