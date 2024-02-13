The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced that the admit cards for the Group- II Services screening test will be released tomorrow, February 14. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in .

The screening test (Preliminary examination) will be held on February 25, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative). Candidates who qualify the screening test will participate in the next round of the recruitment process, the Main examination. . The date of the Main Examination will be announced later.

“It is here by informed that the Screening Test (Objective Type) to the Group II Services recruitment is scheduled to be held on 25.02.2024 FN from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM (General Studies and Mental ability) at 24 district centres. The hall tickets will be hosted on 14/02/2024 in the Commission's website psc.ap.gov.in for downloading,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to download APPSC Group 2 admit card

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Once live, click on the notification to download Group II Services Screening Test admit card on the homepage Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download admit card Check and download a copy of the Group 2 Services admit card Take a printout for future reference