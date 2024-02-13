High Court of Jharkhand has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in from February 20 to March 22, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized University/Institution having knowledge of working on computers with sound knowledge of typing on computer.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from Unreserved, EWS, BC-I, BC-II category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 125 is applicable to SC and ST category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.