The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board ( TN TRB ) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Secondary Grade Teachers. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website trb.tn.gov.in from February 14 to March 15.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1768 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The examination fee for SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons is Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to all other category candidates. More details in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Examination and Certificate Verification.