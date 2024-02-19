The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) will conclude the online registration process for recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilots today, February 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website indianrailways.gov.in till 11.59 PM. The application correction/edit window will be open from February 20 to 29, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5696 Assistant Loco Pilot posts in different zones of the Indian Railway Pay Level-2 of the 7th CPC.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on July 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Matriculation/SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Fitter, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Millwright/Maintenance Mechanic, Mechanic (Radio & TV), Electronics Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Wireman, Tractor Mechanic, Armature and Coil Winder, Mechanic (Diesel), Heat Engineer, Turner, Machinist, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Mechanic; OR Matriculation/SSLC plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the trades mentioned above; OR Matriculation/SSLC plus three years Diploma in Mechanical /Electrical /Electronics /Automobile Engineering; OR Combination of various streams of these Engineering disciplines from a recognised institution in lieu of ITI.

Note: Degree in Engineering disciplines as above will also be acceptable in lieu of Diploma in Engineering.

Application Fee

All candidates except reserved category candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 500, candidates who will appear for CBT- Stage 1 will be refunded a sum of Rs 400 (after deducting bank charges). For SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Female/Transgender/Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) the examination fee is Rs 250 which will be duly refunded after deducting bank charges for appearing in CBT Stage 1.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official recruitment portal www.recruitmentrrb.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply’ > ‘Create an Account’ Complete Step 1 registration and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of 5 major components: (i) First Stage CBT (ii) Second Stage CBT (iii) Computer Based Aptitude Test - CBAT (iv) Document Verification and (v) Medical Examination.