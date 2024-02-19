The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the notification for recruitment of Assistant Professor (Stage 1) in different disciplines in Group A of Odisha Education Service Branch today, February 19. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from March 12 to April 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 385 Assistant Professor posts in various disciplines of Odisha Education Service Branch.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: A candidate must not be below the age of 21 years or above the age of 45 years as on April 16, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: A candidate must (i) Possess a Master's Degree with atleast 55% or its equivalent grade in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from a Foreign University AND (ii) have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) meant for appointment of Assistant Professor (Stage 1) or must have acquired a Ph.D Degree in the concerned/relevant/allied subject.

Candidates are advised to check further details on application, exam syllabus, exam programme, eligibility requirements, reservations/relaxations and other information from the official notification posted on the Commission’s website.

Application Fee

The applicants are exempted from payment of the fee.