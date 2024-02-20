Indian Institute of Technology Madras ( IIT Madras ) has released the provisional answer key of the Joint Admission Test for Masters ( JAM 2024 ). Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website jam.iitg.ac.in .

Candidates can raise objections, if any, from February 26 to 28. The exam was conducted on February 11, 2024.

The result is likely to be out on March 22, 2024. The scorecards will be made available to download from April 2. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25.

Steps to download IIT JAM 2024 answer key

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on the IIT JAM 2024 answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JAM 2024 answer key.