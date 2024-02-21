The Anna University, Chennai will soon release the admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 or TANCET 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu from 3.30 PM onwards today, February 21.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 9, 2024. TANCET MCA will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and TANCET MBA will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. This year, a total of 39,301 candidates have registered for the TANCET/CEETA-PG examination to be held at 40 centres in 15 cities all over Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA Degree Programmes offered at University Departments of Anna University, Chennai – 25, Anna University Regional Campuses and University Colleges of Engineering, Annamalai University, Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Arts & Science Colleges and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) under Government Quota and seats voluntarily surrendered by the Selffinancing Colleges in Tamil Nadu for admission through centralized Single-Window online counseling.

Here’s the Information Bulletin.

Steps to download TANCET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference