The High Court of Jharkhand has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of English Stenographer. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in from March 1 to 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 249 posts, of which 17 vacancies are for the post of Typist/Copyist (Civil Court), 14 for Court Readercum-Deposition Writer, and 218 for Deposition Typist.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Typist/Copyist (Civil Court): Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English and 30 words per minute (wpm) in Hindi.

Court Readercum-Deposition Writer: Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English and 30 words per minute (wpm) in Hindi.

Deposition Typist: Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English and 30 words per minute (wpm) in Hindi.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved, EWS, BC-I and BC-II category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 125 is applicable to SC, ST category candidates.