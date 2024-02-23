The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced the admit card for the first and second-year March 2024 exams. Students can download their hall tickets from the official website bie.ap.gov.in .

The First Year exams 2024 are scheduled to commence on March 1 and conclude on March 19, 2024. The AP Inter 2nd Year exams will be held from March 2 to March 20, 2024.

Steps to download AP Inter hall ticket 2024

Visit official website bie.ap.gov.in Click on the Download Theory Hall Tickets March 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

