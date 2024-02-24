The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board ( UPPRPB ) has released the provisional answer key for the Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator, Assistant Operator and Workshop Staff exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Applicants can send suggestions, if any, by March 1.

The exam was conducted from January 29 to February 8, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UP Police answer key 2024

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the Asst Operator, Head Operator and other posts’ answer key link Login and check the answer key Download and take a printout for future reference Send suggestions, if any

