The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) will re-open the online application window for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Surgeon in Animal Husbandry and Dairing Department, Haryana under Advt No. 41 of 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in from March 1 to 7, 2024.

According to the notification, “The Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Haryana, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Department, Haryana has informed vide its letter dated, 02.02.2024, that it may be appropriate to give chance to those candidates who have acquired their degree in 2023. Therefore, Commission has decided to issue corrigendum for inviting the online application form from all the eligible candidates for the aforesaid posts, the candidates are hereby advised to apply through online link i.e. hpsc.gov.in from 01 .03.2024 to 07.03.2024.”

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 383 vacancies. The Subject Knowledge test will be conducted on April 7, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized University or Institution. Adequate Knowledge of Hindi. Registered as Veterinary Practitioner with Haryana Veterinarv Council or with any Veterinary Council in India or Indian Veterinary Council as required by Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984.

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.