The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the online application window for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 or JEE Main 2024 Session 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in till March 2, 2024.

The exams are scheduled to be held between April 1 to 15, 2024. The admit cards will be made available to download 3 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The exam city slip will be released by the third week of March 2024.

The result is likely to be out on April 25, 2024.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Subjects Category Fee for Centres in India Fee for Centres Outside India
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning General Male: Rs 1000

Female: Rs 800 		Male: Rs 5000

Female: Rs 4000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Male: Rs 900

Female: Rs 800 		Male: Rs 4500

Female: Rs 4000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning SC/ST/PwD Male: Rs 500

Female: Rs 500 		Male: Rs 2500

Female: Rs 2500
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning Third Gender Rs 500 Rs 3000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning General/GenEWS/OBC (NCL) Male: Rs 2000

Female: Rs 1600 		Male: Rs 10000

Female: Rs 8000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning SC/ST/PwD  Male: Rs 1000

Female: Rs 1000 		Male: Rs 5000

Female: Rs 5000
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning Third Gender Rs 1000 Rs 5000

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2024 Session 2

  1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the registration link for JEE Main 2024 Session 2

  3. Once registered, proceed with the application process

  4. Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form

  5. Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.