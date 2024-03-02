The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer (Textiles). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from March 12 to April 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicant should not be more than the age of 36 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Handloom or Textiles Technology from any University or recognized College or Institute with 02 (two) years working experience in Textiles or Handloom Industry Or diploma in Handloom or Textiles Technology from any University or recognized College or Institute with 05 (five) years working experience in Textiles or Handloom Industry. Knowledge of Bengali or Nepali speaking and writing;

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 210 is applicable.