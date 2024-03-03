The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited ( BECIL ) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Supervisor and MTS today, March 3. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website becil.com at the earliest.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

Educational Qualification

Supervisor: Graduate in any field. 5 years of experience.

MTS: Candidates must have passed Matriculation. Local candidates will be given preference for the post.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for MTS, Supervisor posts

Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference