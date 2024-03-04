The Directorate of School Education, Telangana, has commenced the online application process for recruitment of School Assistant (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) through Teacher Recruitment Test or DSC 2024 today, March 4. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tsdsc.aptonline.in/tsdsc till April 3, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11062 vacancies for School Assistant (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) in the State. The recruitment exam dates will be posted on the Directorate’s website in due course.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidates should possess the Minimum 18 years of age and a maximum of 46 years as on, July 1, 2023.

Educational qualification: A candidate for selection to the posts of Teachers shall fully possess the academic and professional/ training qualifications as directed in the notification. The must also possess Intermediate Certificate issued by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana (or) other equivalent certificates recognized by Board of Intermediate Education, Government of Telangana. More details in the information bulletin.

Direct link to view TSDSC notification 2024.

Steps to register for TS DSC 2024

Visit the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Direct Recruitment of TS DSC - 2024 Complete the registration process and pay the fee Click on ‘Fill out the application form’ and key in your payment details Fill the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to register for TS DSC 2024.

Selection Process

The Recruitment shall be through a selection process consisting of Written Test and other criteria stipulated by the Government from time to time