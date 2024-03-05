The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) will today, March 5, close the online application window for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination exam 2024. Candidates can apply for CSE 2024 on the official website upsconline.nic.in . The application edit/correction window will open from March 6 to 12, 2024.

The number of vacancies to be filled through CSE is expected to be approximately 1056. The final number of vacancies may undergo change after getting a firm number of vacancies from Cadre Controlling Authorities, reads the notice.

The UPSC CSE prelim exam 2024 will be held on May 26. The exam shall comprise of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of two hours duration. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limits: The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age-limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a graduate degree of any of the recognized Universities or possess an equivalent qualification. More details in the notice.

Here’s UPSC CSE notification 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas the Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to register for UPSC CSE 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’ and click on the apply link Fill Part 1 registration form, pay fee, and upload documents Select the exam centre and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for UPSC CSE 2024.