The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director - Economics and Statistics (E&S). Aspirants will be able to apply for the posts on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from March 7 to March 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 89 Assistant Director posts (E&S) in the Planning, Development and Monitoring departments of the JKPSC.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be below the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Masters Degree in Economics or Economics and Statistics or Commerce or Mathematics or M. Sc of Indian Statistical Institute or Masters of Computer Application Degree from any recognised University.

Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, pay scale, reservations/relaxations, selection procedure and other details on the notification posted on the Commission’s website.

Application Fee

After successful submission of online application form, candidate will be required to deposit requisite fee through online mode. The amount of fee to be paid by General cateogy candidates is Rs 1000 and for reserved category candidates it is Rs 500. PHC candidates are exempt from payment of fees