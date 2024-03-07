The Indian Air Force has released the exam city slip for the Agniveervayu (01/2025) intake. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slips from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

“The admit card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to the examination date,” reads the notification.

The selection test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from March 17, 2024 onwards.

Steps to download Agniveervayu 01/2025 exam city slip

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in Click on the Agniveervayu 01/2025 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Agniveervayu 01/2025 exam city slip.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2025 will be published in November.