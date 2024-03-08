The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Auditor, Junior Office Assistant (Accounts), and Ayurvedic Pharmacy Officer today, March 8. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Junior Auditor: 37

Junior Office Assistant (Accounts): 42

Ayurvedic Pharmacy Officer: 41

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Auditor: IInd Class Graduate in Commerce or economics or business Administration from the recognized University.

Junior Office Assistant (Accounts): B.Com in Commerce from a recognized university.

Ayurvedic Pharmacy Officer: Plus two from a recognized Board of School Education. Successful training of alteast two years duration in Ayurvedic Pharmacist/Diploma in Pharmacy (Ayurveda)/ Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (Ayurveda) from an Institution duly recognized by the Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board/University recognized by the Himachal Pradesh Government.

Here’s Ayurvedic Pharmacy Officer notification (Advt. No. 1/2-2024).

Here’s Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) notification (Advt. No. 2/2-2024).

Here’s Ayurvedic Pharmacy Officer notification (Advt. No. 3/2-2024).

Fee

The general category applicants, EWS, PwD, and other State’s candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas SC, ST, OBC and EWS covered under UR – BPL categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for Jr Auditor, JOA, and APO posts

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Apply Online’ > ‘OTR registration for Exams’ Now register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout