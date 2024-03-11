The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has released the admit card for the Screening Test (objective type) to the Group-I Services recruitment. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The screening test is scheduled to be conducted on March 17 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon (Paper-I) and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (Paper- II) at 18 district centers. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group 1 admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to the APPSC website and click on the Group 1 admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Group 1 admit card 2024.