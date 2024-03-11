The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Head Master under the Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 26/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till April 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6061 Head Master posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Direct link to the Syllabus.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Head Master posts

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Apply Online tab Click on the Head Master application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference