The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has opened the application window for recruitment to the post of Head Teacher under Education Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 25/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till April 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Head Teacher posts

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab Click on the Head Teacher application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference