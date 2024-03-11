APSC VO/BVO registration window opens at apsc.nic.in; apply now
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till April 10, 2024.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam, Guwahati. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website apsc.nic.in till April 10, 2024. The last date to pay the fee is April 12, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 VO/ BVO posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: A candidate must have at least a Degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science from any recognized University/ Institution.
Here’s the VO/ BVO notification 2024.
Application Fee
The application fee inclusive of all charges to be paid by General category candidates is Rs 297.20; for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates is Rs 197.20. However, BPL and PwBD candidates will only be charged a processing fee of Rs 47.20.
Steps to apply for APSC VO/BVO posts 2024
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the “Latest Recruitment Advertisement” tab
Click on “Apply Here” under “ADVT. NO. 06/2024 Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam”
Register yourself, and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for VO/ BVO posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.