The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam, Guwahati. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website apsc.nic.in till April 10, 2024. The last date to pay the fee is April 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 VO/ BVO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have at least a Degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science from any recognized University/ Institution.

Here’s the VO/ BVO notification 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee inclusive of all charges to be paid by General category candidates is Rs 297.20; for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates is Rs 197.20. However, BPL and PwBD candidates will only be charged a processing fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for APSC VO/BVO posts 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Latest Recruitment Advertisement” tab Click on “Apply Here” under “ADVT. NO. 06/2024 Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam” Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for VO/ BVO posts 2024.