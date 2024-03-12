The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh ( JEECUP ) has deferred the online application deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 ( UPJEE 2024 ). Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in till May 10, 2024.

“The last date of online application form filling has been extended till 10/05/2024. So all willing candidates must fill their application form in time. This is the last opportunity to fill the application form,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the application deadline was March 4, 2024.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s JEECUP 2024 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 per application, whereas Rs 200 is for SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to register for JEECUP 2024

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the Candidate Activity Board click on the application link for JEECUP 2024 Complete step 1 registration and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to register for JEECUP 2024.