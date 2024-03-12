The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Civil Services (Prelims) Examination-2023 under Advt.No.01/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on March 17 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.

Steps to download Civil Services admit card

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Civil Services Prelims admit card 2024.