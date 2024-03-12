The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the Mains exam schedule of the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2023 under Advt No. 58 of 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 30 and 31 in two shifts — from 8.30 AM 11.30 AM, and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in from March 24, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 121 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HCS Main 2023 admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Mains Exam 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The Personality Test/ Viva- voce to be announced later.