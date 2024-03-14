The Himachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank (HPSCB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Clerk. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpscb.com till March 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 Junior Clerk positions in the Bank.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be above 18 years of age and below 45 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: 10+2 with 50% marks or Graduate or above of a recognised University. Provided that the candidate should have passed Matriculation and 10+2 from any School/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh. This condition shall, however, not apply to Bonafide Himachalis. More details in the advertisement.

Here’s the detailed notification.

Application Fee Category Fee in Rupees (Non-Refundable) General/OBC of Himachal Rs 1000 EWS of Himachal Rs 800 SC/ST/IRDP/BPL/ANTODAYA of Himachal Rs 800 Female candidates of all categories Rs 800

Steps to apply for HPSCB Jr Clerk 2024

Visit the official website hpscb.com On the homepage, click Live link to apply for the post of Junior Clerks Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the dully filled form

Direct link to apply for Junior Clerk at HPSCB.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.