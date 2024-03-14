The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board ( DSSSB ) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Process Servers and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from March 20 (12.00 PM) onwards. The last date for submitting applications is April 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 vacancies out of which 99 vacancies are for the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon and 3 vacancies are for the post of Process Server.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 to 27 years as on April 18, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

For Process Server - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized board /Higher Secondary with driving licence of LMV and 2 years unblemished driving experience.

For Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized board.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.