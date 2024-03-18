The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Inspector post, Finance Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkssb.nic.in . Applicants can send suggestions, if any, to the Commission’s office on three working days starting from March 18.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per suggestion.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 18-03-2024, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or through any other mode,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on March 17, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 Inspector posts.

Steps to download Inspector answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Inspector answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Inspector answer key 2024.