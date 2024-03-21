The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has announced the results of the Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall results from the official website newindia.co.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Tier II (Main) exam scheduled for April 13, 2024. Downloading of Call Letters indicating date and venue of Tier II (Main) examination will commence shortly.

Tier I (Preliminary Exam) was held on March 2, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Steps to download Assistant result 2024

Visit the official website www.newindia.co.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment—Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2023 Click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the Assistant result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Prelims result.