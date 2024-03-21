The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the revised schedule for the upcoming CA Foundation, Inter and Final courses for May 2024 session. Registered candidates can check and download the full schedule from the official website icai.nic.in .

According to the notification, the Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. Final course examination for Group 1 is scheduled for May 2, 4 and 8, 2024, and Group II for May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The CA Foundation course exam dates have not been revised.

The examinations have been postponed in view of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections across India. The registration for the CA May exams 2024 was conducted from February 2 to 23, 2024.

Steps to download CA exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website icai.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Important Announcements’ Click on ‘Reschedulement of Chartered Accountant Examinations, May 2024’ The revised exam schedule will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CA exam schedule 2024