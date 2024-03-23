Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12th or intermediate examination result 2024. Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website biharboardonline.com .

A total of 1291684 students have appeared for the Class 12th exam, of which 1126439 students have been declared qualified. The overall pass percentage is 87.21%, reports Hindustan Times. The exams were conducted from February 1 to 12 at various exam centres in the State.

Steps to download BSEB 12th result 2024

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com Go to the Student Support—Senior Secondary Examination Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Bihar Board 12th result 2024.