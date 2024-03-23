Bihar Board 12th result 2024 declared; 87.21% students pass
Candidates can download their results from the official website biharboardonline.com.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12th or intermediate examination result 2024. Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website biharboardonline.com.
A total of 1291684 students have appeared for the Class 12th exam, of which 1126439 students have been declared qualified. The overall pass percentage is 87.21%, reports Hindustan Times. The exams were conducted from February 1 to 12 at various exam centres in the State.
Steps to download BSEB 12th result 2024
Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com
Go to the Student Support—Senior Secondary Examination
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Bihar Board 12th result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.