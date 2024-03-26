The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conclude the online registration process for the Senior Scientific Assistant, Forensic Science Laboratory exam 2024 today, March 26. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ukpscnet.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 Sr Scientific Assistant posts through a recruitment exam.

Eligibility Critieria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 and 42 years as on July 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Passed M.Sc in relevant subject (as per choice of post) OR M.Sc in Forensic Science with Specialization in relevant subject (as per choice of post). More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Fees Processing Fees with Tax Total Fees Unreserved Rs 150 Rs 22.30 Rs. 172.30 EWS from Uttarakhand Rs 150 Rs 22.30 Rs. 172.30 OBC from Uttarakhand Rs 150 Rs 22.30 Rs. 172.30 Uttarakhand SC/ST Rs 60 Rs 22.30 Rs 82.30 Uttarakhand affected/orphan children No fee No fee No fee Uttarakhand PwBD No fee Rs 22.30 Rs 22.30 Note: Candidates applying from outside Uttarakhand irrespective of category will have to pay a total examination fee of Rs 172.30.

Steps to register for the exam 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ tab Click on the application link adjacent to Senior Scientific Assistant, Forensic Science Laboratory exam 2024 Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.