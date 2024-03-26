UKPSC recruitment deadline today for 14 Senior Scientific Assistant posts; here’s how to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ukpscnet.in.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conclude the online registration process for the Senior Scientific Assistant, Forensic Science Laboratory exam 2024 today, March 26. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ukpscnet.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 Sr Scientific Assistant posts through a recruitment exam.
Eligibility Critieria
Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 and 42 years as on July 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.
Educational qualification: Passed M.Sc in relevant subject (as per choice of post) OR M.Sc in Forensic Science with Specialization in relevant subject (as per choice of post). More details in the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fees
|Processing Fees with Tax
|Total Fees
|Unreserved
|Rs 150
|Rs 22.30
|Rs. 172.30
|EWS from Uttarakhand
|Rs 150
|Rs 22.30
|Rs. 172.30
|OBC from Uttarakhand
|Rs 150
|Rs 22.30
|Rs. 172.30
|Uttarakhand SC/ST
|Rs 60
|Rs 22.30
|Rs 82.30
|Uttarakhand affected/orphan children
|No fee
|No fee
|No fee
|Uttarakhand PwBD
|No fee
|Rs 22.30
|Rs 22.30
Steps to register for the exam 2024
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ tab
Click on the application link adjacent to Senior Scientific Assistant, Forensic Science Laboratory exam 2024
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.