The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip of the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 Session 2 or JEE Main 2024 Session 2. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in .

The exams will be conducted between April 1 to 15, 2024. The admit cards are likely to be released tomorrow, March 29. The results will be released on April 25, 2024.

Steps to download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam city slip

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registrations were concluded on March 4, 2024.