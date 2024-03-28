BoI recruitment 2024: Apply for 143 Credit Officer, Sr Manager and other posts at bankofindia.co.in
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bankofindia.co.in till April 10, 2024.
Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Credit Officers, Chief Managers, Law Officers, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bankofindia.co.in till April 10, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 143 posts.
Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Fee
The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas a fee of Rs 850 is applicable to unreserved and other category candidates.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website bankofindia.co.in
- On the homepage, click on the Career tab
- Now click on the application link for CO, CM, Sr Manager and other posts
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online test and/or personal interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.