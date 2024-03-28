Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in till April 17 upto 5.00 PM.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 9, 2024. The admit card will be available to download from May 20 in two shifts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Course(s) opted General SC ST Engineering only/ B.Pharm only/both Rs 875 Rs 375 Nil Architecture only/Medical & Allied only/both Rs 625 Rs 250 Nil Both (a) & (b) Rs 1125 Rs 500 Nil

Steps to apply for KEAM 2024

Visit the official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.