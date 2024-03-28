The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today, March 28, released the interview schedule for the candidates who have cleared the Indian Forest Services Main exam 2023. According to the notification the interviews will be held from April 22 to May 1, 2024.

The IFS Main examination 2023 was conducted from November 26 to December 3 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023 is approximately 1105. A total of 362 candidates have qualified for the interview stage.

“The e-Summon Letter of Personality Test (Interviews) of these 362 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in . No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UPSC IFS admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Once live, click on the IFS Interview admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference