Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Computor 2023. Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, from April 3 to 6, 2024. A fee of Rs 100 is applicable per suggestion. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 583 Computor posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Computor answer key 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Computor Answer Key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.