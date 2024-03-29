The Vellore Institute of Technology will today, March 30, close the online application window for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2024 or VITEEE 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website viteee.vit.ac.in .

The entrance exam is likely to be conducted from April 19 to 30, 2024. The result will be released on May 3, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants whose date of birth falls on or after July 1, 2002 are eligible to apply for Engineering admission 2024. The date of birth as recorded in the High School / SSC / X Certificate will be considered authentic.

Qualifying Examination: Applicants applying for UG Engineering admission should have either completed or shall be appearing in 2024, in any one of the following qualifying examinations:

The final examination of the 10+2 system of Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the State Board; Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE, New Delhi), The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE), New Delhi. OR Intermediate or Two-year Pre-University Examination conducted by a recognized Board/ University. High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva. (Physics & Mathematics - HL, Chemistry - SL). More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for VITEEE 2024

Visit the official website viteee.vit.ac.in Click on the registration link Once registered, login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection is based on the rank secured through CBT (Computer Based Test) VITEEE 2024. Selected candidates can participate in online counseling based on their ranking. They can give options for specific campus, programme and category of fees. Allotment will be based on the matching of the rank obtained and available options.