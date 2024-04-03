The United States immigration agency has completed the H-1B visa lottery selection for the fiscal year 2025. The selected applicants have been notified by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The H-1B cap-subject petition can be filed with USCIS for at least 90 days starting from April 1, 2024. The registrations were scheduled to be done from March 6 to March 22. However, due to some technical issue, the registration deadline was deferred by three days, i.e., till March 25.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), USCIS wrote that the agency had received enough electronic registrations for unique beneficiaries during the initial registration period to reach the FY 25 H-1B cap. USCIS has notified the selected candidates.

USCIS has received enough electronic registrations for unique beneficiaries during the initial registration period to reach the FY 25 H-1B cap. We have notified those who were randomly selected. For more information, visit: https://t.co/xeRgo70J2G — USCIS (@USCIS) April 1, 2024

“An H-1B cap-subject petition must be properly filed at the correct filing location (see H-1B Form I-129 Filing Location Change to Lockbox section below) or online at my.uscis.gov and within the filing period indicated on the relevant selection notice. Petitioners must include a copy of the applicable selection notice with the FY 2025 H-1B cap-subject petition,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification on FY 2025 H-1B visa lottery.

Each year, the demand for H-1B visas surpasses the annual cap of 85,000, leading the agency to opt for a lottery system for selection, reports Economic Times. Indian tech professionals have notably benefited from H-1B cap-subject visas, securing more than 70% of the total 85,000 visas available, including the 20,000 under the master’s quota for advanced US degrees.