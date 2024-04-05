The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL ) has released the Assistant Phase II (Mains) admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website newindia.co.in .

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 13 for 2 hours. The Paper will consist of 200 questions.

“There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Steps to download Assistant Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2023 Click on the Assistant Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

