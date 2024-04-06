The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions ( CUET-PG ) 2024. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 7, 2024. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a processing fee (non-refundable). This facility is available from 05 April 2024 to 07 April 2024 (up to 11:00 PM),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination was conducted between March 11 to 28 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to download CUET PG 2024 answer key

Visit the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in Login to the portal using your personal details Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

The CUET PG exam is being conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges. The registration for the CUET PG 2024 exam was conducted from December 26 to January 24.