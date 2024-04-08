Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited ( BECIL ) will tomorrow, April 9, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Lab Attendant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com .

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for MO, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and other posts

Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference