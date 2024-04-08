The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will soon close the online application window for the posts of Head Teacher under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 25/2024) and Head Master under Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar. (Advt. No. 26/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till April 10, 2024. Earlier, the application deadline was April 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts and 6061 Head Master posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to Head Teacher notification.

Here’s direct link to Head Master notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Head Teacher/ Head Master posts

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab Click on the Head Teacher application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference