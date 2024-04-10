The Pre-University Examination Board, Karnataka has announced the Class 12th or Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) result today, April 10. All the registered candidates can check their results on the official website karresults.nic.in .

The 2nd PUC exams were held from March 1 to 22, 2024. A total of 700,000 students appeared for the exam this year. The board will release the list of toppers and announce the pass percentage in due course of time.

Students will have to enter their registration number to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2024. The PUC scorecard will include details such as the student’s name, registration number, date of birth, subject name, subject-wise marks, result status, and total marks secured.

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in Go to ‘II PUC Annual Exam Result announced on 10/04/2024’ Key in your registration number, select steam and submit The Karnataka 2nd PUC result will appear on screen Download and take a print for future reference.

Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.