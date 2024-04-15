The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will today, April 15, close the online application window for the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2023 (AP EAPCET-2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET . The last date for submission of the online application with a late fee of Rs 500 is April 30, 2024.

Correction of online data already submitted by the candidates can be done from May 4 to May 6, 2024. AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Engineering) will be conducted from May 13 to 16 and (Agriculture and Pharmacy) from May 17 to 19, 2024.

Here are the Important Dates.

Application Fee

The online application fee for Engineering and Agriculture is Rs 600 for OC students, Rs 550 for BC students and Rs 500 for SC/ST students, respectively. The application fee for both subjects is Rs 1200 (OC), Rs 1100 (BC) and Rs 1000 (SC/ST).

Here’s the Instruction Booklet for Engineering.

Here’s the Instruction Booklet for Agriculture and Pharmacy.

Steps to apply for AP EAPCET 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP EAPCET 2024 link Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

AP EAPCET-2024 will be conducted through computer based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada for entry into the first year of the (a) Engineering, Bio-Technology, B Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agr.Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), (b) B.Sc. (Ag) / B.Sc. (Hort) / B.V.Sc. & A.H / B.F.Sc. and (c) B Pharmacy, Pharm D professional courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.