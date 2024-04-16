Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in till May 5, 2024.

The application correction window will open from May 8 to 11, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 9 and the admit card will be released on May 28, 2024.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, fee and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Prospectus.

Steps to apply for Bihar ITICAT 2024

Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on Bihar ITICAT 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Bihar ITICAT 2024.