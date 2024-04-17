The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector today, April 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the recruitment website apsc.nic.in . The last date for payment of fees is April 19, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 Motor Vehicle Inspector posts in the pay scale of - Rs 22,000 to Rs 97,000 in Pay band 3.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years and 38 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: HSLC/HSSLC with 3 years diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering from a recognised Institute of Government of Assam/Government of India.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Processing Fee Taxes Total Amount General Rs 250 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 297.20 SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Rs 150 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 197.20 BPL Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20 PwBD Nil Rs. 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20

Steps to apply for APSC MVI 2024

Visit the recruitment website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Latest Recruitment Advertisement” tab Click on “Apply Here” under “ADVT. NO. 08/2024 Motor Vehicle Inspector(MVI) under Transport Department, Assam” Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for APSC MVI 2024.